John Carter pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2011 killing of Katelyn Markham

John Carter was in a Butler County courtroom Friday to enter a plea in the 2011 killing of his fiance, Katelyn Markham

John Carter, Katelyn Markham’s fiancé facing two murder charges in connection to her 2011 death, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in a Butler County courtroom Friday morning.

Carter’s attorney, Christopher Pagan, entered the plea before Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Daniel Haughey.

Carter, 35, was accused in 2023 of killing his fiancé. He initially pleaded not guilty and remained free on a $1 million bond since his arrest.

What happened to Katelyn Markham?

Markham disappeared on Aug. 13, 2011. She was last seen between 11:30 p.m. and midnight when Carter said he left her Dorshire Drive home

At the time of her disappearance, she was a month away from finishing her graphic arts degree at the Art Institute of Ohio-Cincinnati, according to a 2013 Enquirer article. She was also days from her 23rd birthday and her first anniversary of being engaged.

Friends, relatives, local authorities and even a national mounted search group from Texas conducted dozens of searches for Markham. They combed local parks, waterways and areas in Butler and Hamilton counties but found no sign of her.

Where was she found?

Markham’s remains were found nearly two years later, on April 7, 2013, in a rural, wooded area at Big Cedar Creek in southeastern Indiana’s Cedar Grove. A couple looking for scrap metal spotted a human jaw in a plastic grocery bag.

Her death was ruled a homicide, but her cause of death has not been established.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: John Carter pleads to lesser charge in Katelyn death