John Carter may enter a plea in Katelyn Markham murder trial Friday

John Carter is expected to appear Friday in a Butler County courtroom for a plea in the Katelyn Markham murder case, according to a report from Enquirer media partner Fox 19.

Carter, 35, is accused of killing Markham, his fiancé at the time, in 2011.

This comes just weeks before his June 24 trial and more than a week after his defense team filed court papers saying he has an alibi that will prove he wasn’t there when she was killed.

The 22-year-old art student disappeared from her Fairfield condo on the night of Aug. 13, 2011.

Katelyn Markham of Fairfield disappeared in 2011 and her body was found 20 months later by a couple looking for aluminum cans near an Indiana creek. Her fiance has been arrested for her murder.

She was considered a missing person until her skeletal remains were found nearly two years later on April 7, 2013, in southeastern Indiana.

Her death was ruled a homicide, but her cause of death has never been established.

Dave Markham, Katelyn's father, posted on social media about the potential plea Friday morning.

Last year, Butler County prosecutors announced they resurrected the cold case and had Carter arrested at his workplace in Forest Park on March 22, 2023.

The indictment charges Carter with murder by “purposely” causing her death on or about Aug. 13-14, 2011, in Butler County.

The second murder count alleges he caused her death on the same dates “as a proximate result” of committing or attempting to commit a violent felony offense (felonious assault).

Markham suffered trauma and her remains were not originally in the location where they were found, according to a forensic anthropology report released by prosecutors late last year. It indicates there were three or four sharp, blunt-force trauma wounds to her left wrist bone.

Carter has pleaded not guilty and remains free on a $1 million posted bond.

His mother released a statement last year after her son’s arrest declaring he is “definitely not guilty.”

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: John Carter may enter a plea in Katelyn Markham murder trial Friday