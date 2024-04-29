John Carney launches mayoral run, saying Delaware's success depends on Wilmington's success

After Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said he would not seek reelection, Delaware Gov. John Carney said he was "seriously considering" running for the office.

On Monday, the governor of Delaware made it official, announcing he is running for mayor of the state's largest city.

Gov. Carney is finishing his second term in the state's highest political office. Before his election in 2016, he represented Delaware for three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Formerly Delaware’s Secretary of Finance, Carney held office for two terms as Delaware’s Lieutenant Governor. Governor Carney and his wife, Tracey, have lived in Wilmington for almost 40 years and raised two sons.

In a statement declaring his official candidacy, Carney emphasized that Wilmington's success is crucial for Delaware's prosperity.

"I will work with state officials, school districts, and community leaders to improve public education in city schools. I will prioritize expanding affordable housing in Wilmington. I will invest in small and minority-owned businesses across the city," he said in the statement.

The announcement sets up a two-way race for mayor in September's Democratic primary.

Gov. John Carney delivers his State of the State Address at Legislative Hall in Dover, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The event was rescheduled from January after Carney fell ill.

Opponent Velda Jones-Potter

Former city treasurer Velda Jones-Potter launched the first mayoral campaign for the 2024 election when she announced her run for Wilmington mayor in March 2023.

Jones-Potter made Delaware history as the first African-American to hold statewide office when she was appointed to State Treasurer in 2009 by newly elected Gov. Jack Markell. As State Treasurer, Jones-Potter steered Delaware through its worst fiscal crisis since the great depression and is nationally recognized for financial education and empowerment initiatives launched during her tenure, according to her campaign.

Jones-Potter is the founder of a financial services and consulting company. An engineer, she formerly held executive positions with DuPont and MBNA

Her mayoral campaign focuses on making neighborhoods safer, empowering Wilmington residents and using city resources efficiently.

Velda Jones-Potter is running for Wilmington mayor in the 2024 election.

In a previous run for mayor, Jones-Potter lost to Mayor Mike Purzycki in a three-way race in 2020.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware Gov. John Carney announces run for Wilmington mayor