John Calipari introduced at Arkansas, compares Razorbacks to Kentucky
Former Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari officially takes over as the new head coach at Arkansas
Former Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari officially takes over as the new head coach at Arkansas
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to UCONN's dominant performance in the National Championship game. The breaks down the Huskies back-to-back titles and puts a bow on a historic March Madness for both the men and women's tourneys.
Jackson Holliday, whom the Orioles drafted with the No. 1 pick in 2022, was called up from their Triple-A team on Tuesday.
Clark will be the third player in program history to receive the honor.
Ohtani has been interviewed by the feds as part of the investigation, per the New York Times.
An appeals court judge rejects former President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to delay the start of the hush money trial on the grounds that presidential immunity protects him from being prosecuted.
Suggs is due in court on April 29 for a preliminary hearing.
Robinson announced in 2022 that he was battling kidney failure.
Arterio Morris, who transferred to Kansas from Texas, was suspended and dismissed from the team shortly after his arrest in September.
With a few new tricks in his arsenal, Rodón delivered with 6 scoreless innings against the Marlins.
Julio Urías was arrested last fall after an alleged incident outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, though prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
If she's the choice, Lindsey Harding would be the first woman to be hired as a head coach in NBA history.
What does New York need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has warned key planks of the bloc's data protection and privacy regime are under attack from industry lobbyists and could face a critical reception from lawmakers in the next parliamentary mandate. "We have quite strong attacks on the principles themselves," warned Wojciech Wiewiórowski, who heads the regulatory body that oversees European Union institutions' own compliance with the bloc's data protection rules, Tuesday.
In February, Demis Hassabis, the CEO of Google's DeepMind AI research lab, warned that throwing increasing amounts of compute at the types of AI algorithms in wide use today could lead to diminishing returns. Getting to the "next level" of AI, as it were, Hassabis said, will instead require fundamental research breakthroughs that yield viable alternatives to today's entrenched approaches. Ex-Tesla engineer George Morgan agrees.
Which teams will wind up in the NBA's play-in tournament? Which contender is the most vulnerable to a first-round upset? Our writers weigh in with a week to go in the regular season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss pandemic of pitchers getting injured following the news of Spencer Strider and Shane Bieber, as well as recapping the weekend in baseball and the Marlins set to split with Skip Schumaker in 2025.
GMC reportedly kills the entry-level 2025 Hummer EV2 trim that was meant to debut this spring with a $79,995 base price.
More than 28,000 shoppers agree with the legendary performer — and at over 40% off, the savings are un-'Believe'-able.
A 2019 rule change by the U.S. medical devices regulator aimed at encouraging innovations targeting insomnia and anxiety is bearing fruit: Neurovalens, a Belfast-based startup that for over a decade has been developing technology to deliver noninvasive electrical stimulation of the brain and nervous system, has just had its second head-mounted treatment device cleared by the FDA. Neurovalens now has two medical devices approved for prescription by doctors in the U.S.: one to treat generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) and another targeting insomnia. Its GAD device was approved just last week, and its device for insomnia received FDA clearance last October.