John Boyega and Mark Hamill troll 'Star Wars' fans with adorable Twitter exchange

When it comes to gleefully trolling Star Wars fans with potential spoilers, Mark Hamill is a force to be reckoned with.

Remember his birthday tweet to John Boyega last year, where he referred to Boyega as "sonsational", then followed it up with: "Typo or spoiler? YOU decide"?

Well, this year he's at it again.

On Friday, Hamill tagged his young co-star in the following tweet:

Shout-out to @JohnBoyega for no reason other than being wickedly-proficient w/ a lightsaber w/ no training whatsoever. You do me proud, son! pic.twitter.com/xeCFbzA9ph — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 17, 2017

As always, Boyega was more than happy to play along.

Late response because I'm in Beijing but thanks dad @HamillHimself — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) March 19, 2017

And — again, as always — Twitter went wild.

The best bit? Definitely Hamill's response.

Kids! They never call, they never write & the excuses just get more elaborate- "I'm in Beijing" Yeah, right & I'm on a date w/ Beyonce-LOL! https://t.co/ekaF9IiXid — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 19, 2017

Classic Hamill.