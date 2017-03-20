    John Boyega and Mark Hamill troll 'Star Wars' fans with adorable Twitter exchange

    Sam Haysom
    Mashable

    When it comes to gleefully trolling Star Wars fans with potential spoilers, Mark Hamill is a force to be reckoned with.

    Remember his birthday tweet to John Boyega last year, where he referred to Boyega as "sonsational", then followed it up with: "Typo or spoiler? YOU decide"? 

    Well, this year he's at it again.

    On Friday, Hamill tagged his young co-star in the following tweet:

    As always, Boyega was more than happy to play along.

    And — again, as always — Twitter went wild.

    The best bit? Definitely Hamill's response.

    Classic Hamill.

