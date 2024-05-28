Johannesburg-Lewiston reveals honor students for Class of 2024

JOHANNESBURG — Johannesburg-Lewiston High School has announced the top graduates for the Class of 2024.

The school's commencement ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. on June 7.

Blake Fox, Malaki Gascho, Brooklyn Latuszek, Cora Mullins and Danielle Wojtkowiak will serve as co-valedictorians. Hannah Pewinski was selected as the class salutatorian.

Fox is the son of Becky and Jason Fox and earned a 4.0 GPA. His favorite activities were cross country, National Honor Society (NHS), playing guitar and track.

Physics was his favorite class.

"Ms. Monroe made the class extremely enjoyable by making it mostly project based. That style of teaching, especially in a STEM class, really made me interested in pursuing some sort of engineering future," Fox said.

He plans to attend the University of Michigan and major in engineering and computer science.

Gascho is the son of Amanda and Cody Gascho. He has a 4.0 GPA while serving as co-captain of the basketball team, and a three time all-state selection in cross country and track.

Gascho was also a member of the NHS and a National Merit Commended student, a winner of the National Rural Recommendation Award and a Questbridge National Scholar.

He was appreciative of Principal Curt Chrencik.

"He always checked in to see how I was doing even though I was just another student," said Gascho.

He plans on attending a four-year university and major in psychology.

She is the daughter of Rebecca and Roger Latuszek and recorded a 4.0 GPA. Her high school activities included band, track and volleyball. Latuszek was also a member of the equestrian team, 4-H Club and Quiz Bowl.

Her favorite subjects were anatomy, biology and physiology "because I find them interesting and I want to pursue a medical career," Latuszek said.

She will attend Alpena Community College on a volleyball scholarship and then transfer to a larger school. She hopes to get into medical school so she can become a dermatologist.

She is the daughter of Kristin and Don Mullins and earned a 4.0 GPA. Mullins was a multi-year participant in band, cross country and track, and NHS. She was in the writer's club for one year and Quiz Bowl.

Mullins has performed over 100 hours of community service, including blood drives along with church and community events.

"My favorite subject is band because it is an emotional outlet and has taught me many lessons about work ethic," she said.

Mullins said she is a fourth generation valedictorian at the school, as her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother were all valedictorians.

She plans on attending Michigan Technological University.

She is the daughter of Lisa and Rob Wojtkowiak and had a 4.0 GPA. She participated in softball and volleyball. Wojtkowiak was also in NHS, a member of Rise in Otsego County, student government and was involved in Odsyssey of the Mind. She also was in Quiz Bowl and served as yearbook editor.

She performed over 200 community service hours, including participation in blood drives, the food pantry and recycling.

Her favorite class was anatomy with Mrs. Quay.

"She not only made sure we learned the material but also taught to us in a fun way. She always made sure we had time to talk if something was bothering us," said Wojtkowiak.

She plans on attending college to pursue a degree in secondary education with an eye toward a career in administration or educational policy.

Pewinski is the class salutatorian and is the daughter of Jennifer and George Pewinski. She has a 3.96 GPA.

Pewiski participated in NHS, track and field, Odyssey of the Mind and Quiz Bowl. Chemistry was her favorite subject.

"I have always had a love for science and math. Chemistry combines both of those subjects, which makes it enjoyable for me. This subject also helped me to select a career for my future," she said.

Pewinski plans to attend Ferris Stare University and eventually get a doctorate in pharmacy.

"My parents are the ones who have always pushed me to do my best. They have helped with my success and future aspirations. I owe it to them for the person I am today," she said.

