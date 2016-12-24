Joey Boots Dies At 49

“Howard Stern Show” star Joey Boots died in New York City Friday, TMZ reported. He was 49 years old.

Boots was best known as one of Stern’s “Wack Packers.” He was famous for his “Baba Booey” line.

Boots, whose birth name was, Joseph Bassolino, was found in Bronx apartment around 9:45 p.m. Friday night after police received a call for a male in need of medical attention. Boots was pronounced dead on arrival.

He was found “sitting in a chair, cold to the touch and with no pulse.”

His cause of death is currently unknown, but is being investigated by the medical examiner. There was no apparent trauma, the New York Daily News added.

High Pitch Erik, who is a fellow Wack Packer, checked on Boots after he didn’t show up to a scheduled gig. The two worked on the podcast, “The Joey Boots Show.”

Their last podcast was titled, “Drown Vinnies Kids in The Tub.” “The Guys probe Joey about his previous dating before he came out – High Pitch Erik is asked about how he and his Jewish family celebrated Christmas – Technical difficulty – Stupid broad calls in and gets hung up on – the boys discuss the attractiveness of Middle-Eastern women – High Pitch tells why his lawyer Vinny has to die. Callers wish Gonzo a happy 31st birthday – What does High Pitch know about #PizzaGate,” the description reads.

At the time of Boots’ death, the podcast was asking for $2,000. They raised over $1,300 from their fans. The “Podtrash” show had more than 100 episodes.

Howard Stern, the self-proclaimed king of all media, has not yet responded to Boots’ death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

