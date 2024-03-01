Joel's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Clouds gradually clear out Friday afternoon, leading us into a weekend warming trend.
Lawmakers moved quickly Thursday to avert a weekend government shutdown, but the deal only pushes some of the funding deadlines by a single week.
Score steep discounts on top brands like Apple, Keurig and Dyson.
The market is kicking off March in a subdued mood as the relief sparked by the PCE reading wears off.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
The new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for a record low of $40. That’s a discount of $20 or 33 percent.
Oil continued to rise on tight supply after two straight months of gains.
This week's best tech deals include a PS5 bundle for $450, the Apple AirPods Pro for $189 and a bunch of discounts on Anker accessories.
Supporters gathered outside the funeral for the 47-year-old outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who Kremlin officials say was found dead in a remote arctic prison last month.
The U.S. National Security Agency has confirmed that hackers exploiting flaws in Ivanti’s widely used enterprise VPN appliance have targeted organizations across the U.S. defense sector. NSA spokesperson Edward Bennett confirmed in an emailed statement to TechCrunch on Friday that the U.S. intelligence agency, along with its interagency counterparts, is “tracking and aware of the broad impact from the recent exploitation of Ivanti products, to include of the [sic] U.S defense sector.” “The [NSA's] Cybersecurity Collaboration Center continues to work with our partners to detect and mitigate this activity,” the spokesperson added.
Blizzard conditions descended on California’s Sierra Nevada Thursday, with up to 12 feet of snow and roaring winds up to 100 mph forecast for the region through Sunday.
As streaming apps and services are gradually showing more ads to viewers, adtech startup Vibe plans to help small businesses take advantage of that trend by letting them access that ad inventory with a self-serve ad platform like the ones small businesses use to run ads on Google’s or Meta’s services. While Meta and Google are clearly dominating when it comes to online ad revenue, connected TVs and streaming services represent a growing segment with some untapped potential for adtech companies. Vibe has signed deals with some of these companies (or some of their partners) so that they would open up some of their ad inventory to Vibe’s customers.
Here are the top cornerbacks who can help themselves with big workouts in Indianapolis and at their pro days.
Wembanayma filled up the box score again while connecting on 5 of 7 3-point attempts as he continues to find his stroke from long distance.
Developer Q&A site Stack Overflow is launching a new program today that will give AI companies access to its knowledge base through a new API, aptly named OverflowAPI. The launch partner for this is Google, which will use Stack Overflow's data to enrich Gemini for Google Cloud and provide validated Stack Overflow answers in the Google Cloud console. Meanwhile, Stack Overflow will work with Google to bring more AI-powered features to its platform, a process it already started last year with the launch of OverflowAI.
Teams have unveiled their liveries, Drive to Survive has hit Netflix and Red Bull is looking strong, all of which signal one thing: Formula 1 opens its 2024 season this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Microsoft on Thursday announced a host of new Windows 11 AI features that will make it easier to navigate your PC.
Experts say that not washing your bath towels enough can leave you vulnerable to acne, viruses and other nasties.
Hall of Fame slugger or baseball card photographer? Griffey showed at the Topps Spot in Arizona that he can do both.
A team led by former Twitter engineers is rethinking how AI can be used to help people process news and information. Particle.news, which entered into private beta over the weekend, is a new startup offering a personalized, "multi-perspective" news reading experience that not only leverages AI to summarize the news, but also aims to do so in a way that fairly compensates authors and publishers -- or so is the claim. While Particle hasn't yet shared its business model, it arrives at a time when there's a growing concern about the impact of AI on a rapidly shrinking news ecosystem.