Joel Osteen's Houston Megachurch Blasted For Closing As Thousands Are Displaced

Hurricane Harvey has dumped over 30 inches of rain throughout parts of Southeast Texas since it made landfall on Friday evening. The storm and ensuing flooding have left at least 300,000 people without power and roughly 30,000 displaced to temporary shelters.

Thousands of people were still awaiting rescue as of Monday morning.

Dozens of Houston-area churches, schools and community centers opened their doors to offer temporary shelter to survivors, while other local houses of worship organized volunteer teams to help with relief efforts.

One church, however, drew criticism online for remaining shut. Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church, a 16,800-seat indoor arena, announced on Facebook that it was “inaccessible due to severe flooding.”

The post included a long list of resources for those impacted by the storm, including the street addresses for nine temporary shelters in Houston and surrounding counties.

Osteen also posted prayers on social media over the weekend for those affected by the disaster.

Victoria & I are praying for everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey. Please join us as we pray for the safety of our Texas friends & family. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 26, 2017

Osteen and his wife live in a $10.5 million mansion in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood in central Houston. The neighborhood was hit with intense flooding over the weekend, with rescue teams coming to evacuate residents and their dogs. The preacher did not say whether his home was impacted.

Lakewood Church has previously helped with relief efforts in the city, most recently hosting a benefit concert in 2016 after heavy flooding. In 2001, the church sheltered roughly 5,000 Texans displaced by a tropical storm.

But the church’s response to Harvey drew harsh criticism on social media, with hundreds of users saying Osteen owes the city more than his prayers.

You know who hasn't opened his enormous, tax-exempt mega-church as a shelter?



Joel Osteen



About all those tax-free millions, Joel... — Alysson (@Alysson) August 28, 2017

Joel Osteen has a HUGE church in Houston that would make a great shelter. pic.twitter.com/byqHxXrHQn — Brasilmagic (@Brasilmagic) August 28, 2017

Jesus would open his church to the suffering to give them shelter from the storm, @JoelOsteen. Read Matthew 5-7 till it makes sense to you. https://t.co/F1ZfU9njka?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313 — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) August 28, 2017

Open your church as a shelter. Provide food and clothing. Please — Rhonda Harbison (@rhonda_harbison) August 28, 2017

3 different Houston mosques & 100+ members of @MuslimYouthUSA are out & serving Houstonians while Joel Osteen's $50M megachurch sits closed. pic.twitter.com/QmZqo91rB0 — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) August 28, 2017

@JoelOsteen Dude, open up your church, and open up your home. Come on, man..... — Jacob Detamore (@kipsbigboy) August 28, 2017

Why isn't Joel Osteen mega church in Houston Texas is not open to the public in need of shelter, food and protection? — Mr. Weeks (@MrDane1982) August 27, 2017

@JoelOsteen you know what may be more effective than prayers? Use of your building or money. pic.twitter.com/I3NE0MLWb9 — Lindsey McCarthy (@lndsymm) August 28, 2017

.@JoelOsteen The miracle of getting your large church might have been for this moment #HurricaneHarvey ppl need shelter — colmant_ (@colmant_) August 28, 2017

Really hope the reports on @JoelOsteen aren't true. People have lost everything man.. open your church up and show people God's love. #WWJD — njr🥀 (@nrxci) August 28, 2017

When @JoelOsteen has a gigantic church and 10 mil home in Houston but is only offering prayers to ppl affected by #Harvey — KL 🦋 (@kbarnie34) August 28, 2017

@JoelOsteen please seek the welfare of the city that you are in Support those that have supported you #HoustonStrong #PrayForHouston — Engage The Gospel (@JimRuquet) August 28, 2017

Why don't you do something besides pray for the flood victims? You have tremendous resources. — Steve Weakley (@tvsteve) August 28, 2017

Osteen and Lakewood Church did not immediately respond to requests for comment or say what other relief efforts they would be offering.