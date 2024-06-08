Joe Wheeler EMC announces rate increase

NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — Joe Wheeler EMC customers in Lawrence and Morgan counties will soon see an increase in their power bill starting this month.

The electric cooperative announced Friday that it is increasing its rates by 6.2 percent effective June 1.

Joe Wheeler said the decision was recently approved by its regulators. The co-op cited recent surges in inflation coupled with increasing costs of labor and materials as its reasons for the rate increase.

The electric cooperative said the increase came after careful deliberation.

“We recognize that any adjustment to rates may raise concerns, and we want to assure you that we have approached this decision with careful deliberation,” Joe Wheeler said in a release. “Our primary objective remains unchanged: to provide you with dependable and affordable electricity services, regardless of the prevailing challenges.”

Joe Wheeler said it remains committed to delivering exceptional services to its members. The co-op said anyone with any questions should reach out to its offices.

