Joe Scarborough Uses Donald Trump’s Own Wish Against Him In Scathing Slam

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Friday reminded Republicans of Donald Trump’s wish to be blamed for the tanking of the bipartisan border security bill, which even the Wall Street Journal’s conservative editorial board had urged House Republicans to pass.

The “Morning Joe” co-host said Democrats running for office should carry at all times the New York Post’s Friday cover that described the migrant crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border as an “Onslaught” — because the crisis had been brought on by the four-times-indicted former president himself.

Trump, in January, told a campaign rally in Nevada: “A lot of the senators are trying to say, respectfully, they’re blaming it on me. I say that’s OK. Please blame it on me. Please.”

“So yes, Donald, we are blaming you,” Scarborough commented Friday. “We are blaming mini-me [GOP House Speaker] Mike Johnson for following your orders. We are blaming Republicans who begged for a tough border bill.”

He added, “So, yes, there is an onslaught at the southern border still, and it’s all Donald Trump’s fault. And you know who says that? Donald Trump. Donald Trump says blame him for this. So we will.”

Watch the video here:

Related...