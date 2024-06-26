Joe Scarborough Thinks This Shows Donald Trump Is ‘Scared Out Of His Mind’ About Debate

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday highlighted what shows that former President Donald Trump is terrified of his first 2024 presidential debate with President Joe Biden, which CNN is hosting in Atlanta on Thursday.

Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Willie Geist and “Way Too Early” anchor Jonathan Lemire mercilessly mocked baseless claims being pushed by Republicans in recent days that Biden may take to the stage “jacked up” on performance-enhancing drugs, energy drinks, cocaine or even Mountain Dew.

It’s part of the yearslong right-wing narrative that Biden is in cognitive decline and unfit to return to the White House, which Brzezinski suggested could now backfire if Biden turns in a decent performance.

Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, meanwhile, has claimed the former president is conducting interviews with “hostile” media organizations, even though he was talking with his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski on conservative network Newsmax at the time. She also refused to stop slamming debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash on Kasie Hunt’s CNN show, which saw her booted from the air.

“This is desperation,” Scarborough said of GOP antics.

It shows “how nervous” Republicans are, he said.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, Trump is scared out of his mind,” Scarborough added. “He’s whining and whimpering because Joe Biden may just beat him really badly.”

Watch the video here:

Related...