Joe Scarborough Rips ‘Most Offensive’ Part Of Donald Trump’s Super Tuesday Whine

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Wednesday tore into Donald Trump after the former president suggested in his Super Tuesday victory speech that the United States is a “third-world country.”

Trump claimed “our country was coming together” with him as president, but now it was “a very divided country” and “in some ways” America was a “third-world country” at its borders and “elections, and we have to stop that.”

“America sucks” is the four-times-indicted GOP front-runner’s 2024 main campaign message, said “Morning Joe” co-host Scarborough.

Watch Trump’s comments here:

“To me, the most offensive is that we’re a third-world country, that our economy sucks, that our military sucks, that our democracy sucks, when in fact just the opposite is true,” Scarborough continued. “We are the greatest in the world. I’m proud to be an American. This is the greatest country in the world, and yet Donald Trump wins votes.”

He asked of Trump supporters: “What is wrong with you people? Why do you hate America? Why do you vote for a guy that says America is terrible? That it is a third-world country when all the evidence is to the contrary.”

He added, “This is why they lose every year because they run campaigns dedicated to trashing the greatest country on the face of the earth.”

Watch the video here:

