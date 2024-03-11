Joe Scarborough Reveals Real Takeaway Of Donald Trump's Oscars Jab At Jimmy Kimmel

Donald Trump doesn’t seem to realize that it’s not 2016 anymore, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough suggested on Monday.

Case in point: the former president and presumptive GOP nominee’s trashing of Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel on his Truth Social platform during Sunday’s ceremony.

It prompted Kimmel to fire back at the four-times-indicted ex-POTUS live on air and ask: “Isn’t it past your jail time?” — a line that garnered a huge laugh from the audience.

“That’s the thing, I guess he doesn’t understand. He just keeps walking into traps,” Scarborough said on Monday’s episode of “Morning Joe.”

“It’s like an old fighter that’s past his prime,” he continued. “The things that may have worked, that may have been disruptive six, seven, you know, 2016, everybody knows what’s coming.”

Trump was “the butt of the joke for millions and millions of people last night,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Related...