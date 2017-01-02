    ‘Do you have no shame?’: Joe Scarborough lashes out at media after Trump party report

    Dylan Stableford
    Senior editor
    Yahoo News
    Trump talks to reporters as he and his wife, Melania Trump, arrive for a New Year's Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
    View photos
    Trump talks to reporters as he and his wife, Melania Trump, arrive for a New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

    Joe Scarborough is furious with journalists covering President-elect Donald Trump for how they characterized the appearance of both the “Morning Joe” host and his MSNBC co-host, Mika Brzezinski, at Trump’s New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday night.

    On Sunday and Monday, Scarborough sent a flurry of tweets blasting several reporters, taking particular exception to the suggestion that he had “partied” with Trump. Scarborough insisted he was simply there trying to land an inauguration interview.

    The brouhaha emerged after Maggie Haberman, a reporter for the New York Times, noted that Scarborough and Brzezinski were among the high-profile guests at Trump’s “Gatsby-like” soiree. Though Scarborough disputed the accuracy of the report, the Times story had simply and accurately noted his attendance at the event.




    Scarborough fired off in a series of tweets accusing the Times of “lying about us.”









    Scarborough sparred with Haberman:



    But the MSNBC host was particularly irked by Sopan Deb, a CBS News staffer who will soon join Haberman at the Times.


    “Last year I said Trump’s campaign was racist, xenophobic and disqualifying,” Scarborough wrote. “Partied? Not even close.”


    “I imagine you repeated that last night at Mar-A-Lago, @JoeNBC,” Deb replied. “Before the ball dropped, maybe even.”


    During the presidential campaign, the “Morning Joe” hosts initially clashed with Trump before finding common ground with the president-elect.

    As their Twitter feud escalated Monday, Scarborough accused Deb of creating “fake news.”

    “Note to NYT Editors,” Scarborough wrote. “This is Day 2 your future employee sends out misleading tweets. Today, [it’s] worse [because] he knows the facts but continues.”

    He added: “I’m just not spending another year being lied about over objectively verifiable facts.”



    When Scarborough’s NBC colleague Chuck Todd tweeted his apparent dismay with the public feud, Scarborough chimed in.

    “It really stinks to watch others continue help ruin the reputation of your industry,” Todd wrote. “But fighting each other about only hurts the democracy.”


    “Yes. I find that people misrepresenting others and lying is indeed corrosive,” Scarborough replied. “I know you agree with me that facts matter.”


    Scarborough also lashed out at a Washington Post media reporter for his coverage of the MSNBC host’s Twitter barrage.

    “Do you have no shame?” Scarborough asked.

    Trump jokes Scarborough after an appearance on MSNBC's
    View photos
    Trump jokes with Scarborough after an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 15, 2016. (Scott Morgan/Reuters)