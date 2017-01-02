‘Do you have no shame?’: Joe Scarborough lashes out at media after Trump party report

Trump talks to reporters as he and his wife, Melania Trump, arrive for a New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Joe Scarborough is furious with journalists covering President-elect Donald Trump for how they characterized the appearance of both the “Morning Joe” host and his MSNBC co-host, Mika Brzezinski, at Trump’s New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday night.

On Sunday and Monday, Scarborough sent a flurry of tweets blasting several reporters, taking particular exception to the suggestion that he had “partied” with Trump. Scarborough insisted he was simply there trying to land an inauguration interview.

The brouhaha emerged after Maggie Haberman, a reporter for the New York Times, noted that Scarborough and Brzezinski were among the high-profile guests at Trump’s “Gatsby-like” soiree. Though Scarborough disputed the accuracy of the report, the Times story had simply and accurately noted his attendance at the event.

An attendee sent over some pics from Mar a Lago NYE party pic.twitter.com/ffirKa4Twr — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 2, 2017













Scarborough fired off in a series of tweets accusing the Times of “lying about us.”

1. I "partied" last night by watching Groundhog Day and Ghostbusters with my kids. Then watched the Mariah Carey dumpster fire. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017





2. Around 7pm, I had a preset meeting with PEOTUS before his party trying to set up an interview (much like reporters at CBS & NYT do. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017





3. The event was black tie. Both Mika and I were in casual clothes, did not attend the party, and left before any "partying" began. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017





4. Nothing that Mika and I did in setting up this meeting was any different than what all good reporters and news hosts try to do daily. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017





5. Anyone suggesting otherwise is a hypocrite who ignores what great journalists from Ben Bradlee to Tom Brokaw have done for years. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017





6. I hope we get the interview. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017





7. Stop lying about us. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017





8. Happy New Year???? — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017





Scarborough sparred with Haberman:

@JoeNBC You're in a photo standing among revelers. I'm not sure what's inaccurate. I also didn't and don't think it's a big deal. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 2, 2017





Pick. Up. The. Phone. And. Ask.

I'm went where the USSS directed me to the foot of the stairs. I'm standing with the PEOTUS going upstairs. https://t.co/KTD4BpcZdo — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 2, 2017





But the MSNBC host was particularly irked by Sopan Deb, a CBS News staffer who will soon join Haberman at the Times.

Morning Joe's hosts partied with Trump last night at Mar-A-Lago. Last year, Trump publicly thanked them for support. https://t.co/gLHtsOloph pic.twitter.com/6znKSoNf67 — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 1, 2017





“Last year I said Trump’s campaign was racist, xenophobic and disqualifying,” Scarborough wrote. “Partied? Not even close.”

Last year I said Trump's campaign was racist, xenophobic and disqualifying. But be snide while making facts up. Partied? Not even close. https://t.co/mCe0EYghRB — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 1, 2017





“I imagine you repeated that last night at Mar-A-Lago, @JoeNBC,” Deb replied. “Before the ball dropped, maybe even.”

I imagine you repeated that last night at Mar-A-Lago, @JoeNBC. Before the ball dropped, maybe even. https://t.co/xpiRV0JQKz — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 1, 2017





During the presidential campaign, the “Morning Joe” hosts initially clashed with Trump before finding common ground with the president-elect.

As their Twitter feud escalated Monday, Scarborough accused Deb of creating “fake news.”

“Note to NYT Editors,” Scarborough wrote. “This is Day 2 your future employee sends out misleading tweets. Today, [it’s] worse [because] he knows the facts but continues.”

He added: “I’m just not spending another year being lied about over objectively verifiable facts.”

This sure looks like an ideal location to have a journalistic meeting about an interview on NYE, @JoeNBC. Look forward to seeing the result. https://t.co/Ij892g7k5Y — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 2, 2017