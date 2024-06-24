Joe Scarborough Cackles At Trump’s ‘Off His Rocker’ Moment Even Fox News Bailed On

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Monday openly laughed at Fox News’ cutting away from former President Donald Trump’s latest campaign rally ramble.

Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, blathered on about low water pressure in homes and washing machines, among numerous other off-the-wall issues, during his address at Temple University in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Fox News’ cut into its live feed of Trump’s address for analysis.

Scarborough and Brzezinski were tickled by the pro-Trump network’s move.

“They had to cut away from the washing machine bit,” noted a chuckling Scarborough.

“What do you talk about with that? What’s the analysis of ‘drip, drip, drip?’” Brzezinski asked. “Imagine if Joe Biden did this, by the way. It would be 24-hour coverage of Joe Biden losing it. But this, they just go to break.”

Scarborough later noted how the Trump campaign has “belatedly figured out that lying about Joe Biden’s incoherence” ahead of the Trump-Biden debate in Atlanta on Thursday “was a bad idea.”

“Donald Trump, when you look at any of his speeches front-to-back, looks like he is off his rocker,” he pointed out. “It’s crazy the things he says, it’s crazy what people stand there and applaud for. Here, they just look thoroughly confused and Fox News had to cut away because they are like, ‘I got nothing here, I got nothing.’”

