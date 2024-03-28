Joe Mixon's sister in court for hearing on Anderson Township shooting that injured teen

Shalonda Mixon, the sister of former Bengals running back Joe Mixon, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday on charges related to a shooting last year in Anderson Township.

Police said Shalonda Mixon tampered with evidence when she picked up shell casings after her boyfriend Lamonte Brewer shot a teen playing with a Nerf gun near Joe Mixon's home.

On March 6, 2023, juveniles playing Nerf Wars were surrounding Joe Mixon's Anderson Township home, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

Joe Mixon had been receiving threats on social media, heightening his concerns, Powers said.

Powers said Brewer and others should have been able to tell that the juveniles were carrying toy weapons. "This is clearly a toy," she said.

Powers said Brewer fired his AK-47 style pistol at the teens striking one in the foot.

Melissa Powers, Hamilton County prosecutor said this weapon shown was used by Lamonte Brewer as she announced Thursday, March 16, 2023 Brewer and Joe Mixon's sister, Shalonda Mixon have been indicted in connection to a shooting last week in Anderson Township. Shots were fired and a 16-year-old was injured on Ayers Road on the night of March 6.

Brewer is charged with felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability. His case is still ongoing.

The parents of the teen who was struck in the foot have sued Joe Mixon and Brewer saying they were negligent. According to the lawsuit, some of the teens spoke to Mixon over the fence that separates the two properties and told him that they were playing Nerf Wars about 15 minutes before the shooting.

Hearings in Shalonda Mixon's case have been continued multiple times. Her case is scheduled to go to trial on April 23.

The Enquirer will update this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Mixon's sister in court for hearing in Anderson Twp. shooting case