On Aug. 8, 2000, in her hometown of Gardner, Hadassah Lieberman shakes hands with a teenager at a rally on Elm Street.

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, the 2000 Democratic nominee for vice president who later became a political independent, died of complications from a fall, his family announced Wednesday.

"Senator Lieberman's love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest," his family said in a written statement.

Lieberman, 82, a former Connecticut state senator and attorney general who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1988, developed a reputation for bipartisanship during his years in Washington. Lieberman was also the first Jewish-American candidate nominated on a major party ticket.

Lieberman is survived by his wife, Hadassah, who grew up in Gardner. Her father, Rabbi Samuel Freilich, was with Congregation Ohave-Sholom on Pleasant Street, since razed.

She graduated from Gardner High School in 1966. In 2000, during the campaign, Hadassah Lieberman returned to her hometown with Tipper Gore for a rally at the Elm Street School.

Gardner history Congregation Ohave Shalom synagogue, Pleasant St., Gardner

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Joe Lieberman, Conn. senator, dies; wife Hadassah grew up in Gardner