Joe Kennedy’s emotional Obamacare story: Law saved my intern’s life

For Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass., the fight to protect the Affordable Care Act (ACA) from Republican attacks isn’t just politics. It’s personal.

Jen Fox, a cancer survivor who is an intern in Kennedy’s Capitol office, credits Obamacare for saving her life twice and fears that her story would have had a different ending if she had needed treatment under President Trump’s American Health Care Act (AHCA).

“What’s going on right now is pretty scary,” Fox told Yahoo News Wednesday morning. “I think that the Affordable Care Act is amazing. A lot of people don’t realize all of the things that it does or that even if you have private insurance — like I did — it provides protections for people involving preexisting conditions and lifetime caps. A lot of people don’t realize how important it is until they need it.”

Fox, now 25, is a junior studying political communication at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Last weekend marked the fourth anniversary of her successful stem-cell transplant, and she’s been mostly cancer-free since. Thanks to early detection, recently spotted melanoma was treated swiftly and without complications.

Kennedy, the grandson of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and grandnephew of President John F. Kennedy, brought Fox to Trump’s joint address to Congress on Feb. 28. She was on Capitol Hill again for last week’s 28-hour marathon hearing about the health care law — where Republicans shared numerous stories about how horrible Obamacare has been.

“I was scared, honestly. It’s frightening,” she said. “I hope this law does not get repealed. I hope that the next person in my shoes has a happy ending to their unfortunate situation.”

Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III, D-Mass., addresses the crowd during a Stand With Planned Parenthood rally at Boston Common n March 4. (Photo: Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Kennedy and Fox were troubled that Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee voted on March 9 to move forward with dismantling the ACA. Kennedy said his home state of Massachusetts — which launched its own public health care plan in 2006 — demonstrates that the ACA could work if there were a bipartisan consensus to support it.

“My frustration is I hear those concerns from other constituents around the country but how come they can’t hear mine?” Kennedy told Yahoo News. “How come they can’t see Jen sitting in the audience and her saying, ‘You have your challenges with this law but it saved my life’? And she’s standing right in front of you.”

On Tuesday’s “Morning Joe,” Kennedy made national headlines while discussing Fox. He choked up slightly while saying that Obamacare had saved her life twice.

A day before, the Congressional Budget Office released its estimate that 14 million people would lose their health insurance next year if the AHCA were signed into law. That figure would rise to 24 million by 2026 if the Republican-backed plan goes through, according to the estimate.

The CBO also reported that Trumpcare would decrease Medicaid spending by $880 billion and could trim the federal deficit by $337 billion over the next decade.

“And we’re somehow proud of that?” Kennedy said. “That’s not a health care bill, that’s a tax cut. You’re balancing the budget and giving money to the rich on the backs literally of families working paycheck to paycheck. That’s not what health care is supposed to be about.”

About a year ago, Kennedy asked Fox how she got involved in politics. That’s when he first learned about her battle with cancer and her personal appreciation of Obamacare.

Jen Fox, a junior at George Washington University, interns for Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass. (Photo: Courtesy of Joe Kennedy)

