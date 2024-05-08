Joe Gould announces reelection campaign for District 2

May 7—BEMIDJI — Joe Gould has announced his intention to run for reelection this November and continue representing District 2 on the

Beltrami County Board of Commissioners

.

Gould,

who was first elected in 2022,

is a high school teacher for Cass Lake-Bena Public Schools where he teaches social studies. He is a 2010 graduate of Bemidji State University and has a master's degree in public administration.

"My priorities include expanding child care, housing and keeping property taxes as low as possible while providing more for mental health services," Gould shared.

Other priorities include securing additional county program aid and bonding dollars for a new regional waste management site and recycling center. Gould also shared that he will continue to focus on supporting veterans and small businesses.

Gould shared his recent accomplishments on the county board, including securing authorization from the state legislature to finance and construct a new jail, increasing the human services budget to help more people receive mental health care and supporting additional resources for veterans' services.

"It's been an honor to serve these past two years. As your county commissioner I will continue to listen equally to homeowners, renters and our youth and always put the needs of our citizens first," he said.

Over the years Gould has also served on the Bemidji Area Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors, the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Commission and currently serves with the Minnesota Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs.

Gould is an avid outdoorsman and volunteer and enjoys supporting youth sports by attending high school events and Bemidji State University men's and women's hockey games. He is married to his wife, Gwenia Fiskevold Gould, who works for the BSU Alumni and Foundations Office. They have an energetic cocker spaniel named Coya.