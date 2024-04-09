Joe Biden unveils latest student loan relief plan to help Americans with 'burdensome' debts
President Joe Biden said his administration plans to deliver interest relief to over 20 million borrowers who are "saddled with unsustainable debts".
President Joe Biden said his administration plans to deliver interest relief to over 20 million borrowers who are "saddled with unsustainable debts".
The stories you need to start your day: What to know about the eclipse, Israel’s troop withdrawal and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The latest round of student loan discharges impacted more than 78,000 public service workers and wiped out $5.8 billion in student loan debt.
The stories you need to start your day: GOP leaders condemn Trump’s abortion stance, UConn’s NCAA victory and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Investors are biding their time until the key March CPI inflation report lands as they wrestle with uncertainty around interest rates.
"I must always be pretty." is a common theme from girls. One saving grace from growing up in the 80’s, pre-internet, was that while I had a calorie-restricted childhood, I didn’t know just how many other girls outside of my immediate friend group were also growing up and hating their bodies.
A Danish startup wants to help R&D teams automate lab experiments that require visual inspections, raising $20 million in a Series A round of funding to scale its technology in the U.S. Its machines sport built-in incubation that can be set to specific temperatures, with the corresponding data logged to ensure the experiments can be easily repeated. The benefit is that these experiments can be run 24/7 without direct supervision, freeing up technicians for other critical tasks.
Artificial intelligence continues to be a big threat, but it's also a huge promise in the world of cybersecurity. Cyera has built an AI-based platform to help organizations understand the location and movement of all of the data in their networks — critical for taking the right steps to secure that data, whether to defend against cyberattacks, or to keep it from inadvertently leaking into a Large Language Model. The company has raised $300 million in a Series C round that values it at $1.4 billion, TechCrunch has learned.
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, also faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
It's generally never a good idea to stop paying your credit card bills. That said, there are some situations where putting credit card payments on hold makes sense.
Multiverse, the U.K. unicorn that builds apprenticeship programs for people to learn technology skills while on the job, has made an acquisition as it aims to skill up itself. The company has bought Searchlight, a startup that builds AI-based recruitment and assessment products. The plan will be to use Searchlight's tech to create new AI products that Multiverse can use to expand its training services for professionals.
A New York appeals court judge rejects former President Donald Trump’s emergency request to delay the April 15 start of his hush money trial while he seeks to have it moved to a different state and have a new judge appointed.
Tesla (TSLA) stock closed up nearly 5% on Monday as investors bought into CEO Elon Musk’s latest proclamation that Tesla would debut its long-awaited robotaxi on Aug. 8.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
You can never be too prepared when you're away from home — take it from a professional jet-setter.
Watch livestream video of the solar eclipse.
These are today’s mortgage rates. Thirty-year rates are a little higher than last week, but they are much lower than six months ago. Lock in your rate today.
Compare the best CD rates available today vs. the national average.
Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates hit a 62-yard field goal one week after nailing a 64-yarder. The UFL star is attracting NFL attention as a result.
NASA announced this week that it’s chosen Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab to develop their lunar terrain vehicles (LTV) in a feasibility study over the next year. One will eventually be chosen for a demonstration mission.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.