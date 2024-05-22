Joe Biden touts 1 million benefit claims under PACT Act championed by Jerry Moran

President Joe Biden on Tuesday touted federal health care benefits for veterans under a law championed by U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas.

Biden spoke in New Hampshire, announcing that more than 1 million PACT Act related claims have now been granted. The PACT Act is a bipartisan federal law enacted in August 2022 that expands health benefits to toxic-exposed veterans, particularly from toxic burn pits, while also making it easier to prove health conditions caused by Agent Orange.

Since the passage of the PACT Act, more than 5.4 million veterans have received free screenings for toxic exposures from the VA. The White House said more than $5.7 billion in related benefits have been delivered to veterans and their survivors, with nearly $637 million in benefits for veterans with cancer.

In Kansas, since the passage of the PACT Act, there have been 15,710 claims filed with 10,157 granted and 1,614 new VA health care enrollees.

In this 2021 file photo, U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran talks with members of American Legion riders outside of the Statehouse for Bob Dole's memorial service. Moran was instrumental in helping pass the PACT Act, which enacted health benefits for veterans that President Joe Biden touted on Tuesday.

"The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has approved 1 million benefit claims under the PACT Act," Moran said in a statement to The Capital-Journal. "More veterans suffering from illnesses connected to toxic exposures are receiving the care they have earned and deserve because of the PACT Act, and VA is delivering on a promise to care for our nation's veterans. This is a great accomplishment, and we must continue working to make certain VA is delivering toxic-exposed veterans and their survivors timely and quality care and benefits."

Moran had long fought to address treatment for veterans exposed to toxins and, as the top Republican on the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, was instrumental in getting the PACT Act passed by Congress.

Formally known as the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, the PACT Act faced opposition during the lawmaking process, particularly in the U.S. Senate, drawing the criticism of "Daily Show" comedian Jon Stewart in an expletive-laden speech.

President Joe Biden talks to veterans and supporters after an event Tuesday in Nashua, New Hampshire.

The USA TODAY Network reported from Tuesday's speech that Biden criticized the 41 Senate Republicans — which includes U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas — who initially moved to block the PACT Act.

"Only 1% of the American population risks everything to defend the other 99%. We owe you, and we owe you big,” Biden said. "America has a lot of obligations, but only one truly sacred obligation, and that's to prepare those we send into harm's way, and to care for them and their families when they come home. And if they don't come home, care for their families."

