Joe Biden Has Strong Words For Betsy DeVos After Her Title IX Announcement

Former Vice President Joe Biden is not happy with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ recent announcement on Title IX.

On Thursday afternoon, DeVos spoke at George Mason University’s Law School about our country’s current campus gender equality policy. While she did not announce any policy changes in her speech, she implied that she will rescind the 2011 Dear Colleague Letter and asserted that the Title IX reporting process is a “failed system.”

The Dear Colleague Letter is a comprehensive set of guidelines that helps survivors, the accused and universities navigate the Title IX process. Biden created the letter as part of his ongoing fight against campus sexual violence.

Biden responded to DeVos’ announcement on Facebook and wrote that to “rewrite key Title IX guidance” is a “step in the wrong direction,” adding that one in five women will be sexually assaulted at college.

“Sexual assault is the ultimate abuse of power, and its pernicious presence in our schools is unacceptable,” he wrote. “Policies that do not treat this epidemic with the utmost seriousness are an insult to the lives it has damaged and the survivors who have worked so hard to make positive change.”

Read Biden’s full post below.

