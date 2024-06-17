Joe Biden Sparks Debate On Whether He 'Froze' At A Fundraiser Where Barack Obama Led Him Off Stage

At a recent fundraiser, President Joe Biden stood still for a moment while being applauded by attendees, alongside former President Barack Obama and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

The video was shared online, sparking intense debate about whether Biden "froze" or was simply taking in the round of applause from the crowd.

This incident comes after Joe Biden was accused of freezing during the recent Juneteenth event held at the White House.

Barack Obama Appears To Guide Joe Biden Off Stage At A Fundraiser

That’s a wrap on record-setting Democratic fundraiser for Joe Biden’s reelection campaign (netting $28M). Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden offer final waves to Peacock Theater crowd as Obama then grabs Biden’s hand to lead him offstage following 40-minute… pic.twitter.com/xbE2jf3jdz — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 16, 2024

Ex-president Barack Obama made an appearance at a fundraiser for President Joe Biden in Los Angeles on Saturday, which was attended by several A-list celebrities.

At the end of the event, Biden appeared to freeze on stage after waving to a crowd loudly applauding for him. The president's pause was interrupted when Obama came to his side, gently seemingly guiding him off the stage.

The moment was captured in a video that has been making the rounds on social media.

It has led to intense debate on whether the president actually froze or if he was simply living in the moment and taking in the applause.

The Joe Biden Incident Has Sparked Debate On Social Media

Unsurprisingly, on social media, the president's questionable pause raised eyebrows, with several people claiming it was proof of Biden's alleged mental decline and age.

According to Newsweek, a popular conservative account on X wrote of the moment, "Biden froze again last night and had to get escorted out by Obama. Is this normal?"

British journalist Pierce Morgan tweeted, "So embarrassing. The Democrats can't let this go on, surely?"

"Biden freezes before Obama grabs his arm and leads him off stage. Yikes!" the RNC research account on X remarked about the moment.

However, people from Biden's team have since slammed the claims, noting that Biden never froze on stage.

White House senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates called out the way Biden's critics were interpreting the moment.

He said, "By pretending the President taking in an applauding crowd for a few seconds is somehow wrong, all they're really admitting is - once again - is they can't take on the leadership that's fueling the strongest economic growth in the world & bringing violent crime to a 50 year low."

Rufus Gifford, the finance chair for the Biden-Kamala Harris 2024 campaign, also rebuked the claims that Biden froze at the fundraiser, writing on X, "Nothing remotely close to this actually happened."

Joe Biden Raised $28 Million At The Record-Setting Fundraiser

The fundraiser, which was attended by several A-list stars and political figures, including George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Barbra Streisand, was able to raise $28 million in donations, according to Variety.

Kimmel moderated a conversation between Biden and Obama, which bordered on abortion and the Supreme Court as the president warned against what would happen if Donald Trump is reelected.

"The next president is likely to have two new Supreme Court nominees," Biden said, according to a pool report. "The idea that if he's reelected, he's going to appoint two more flying flags upside down."

Clooney and Roberts also took to the stage at some point, with the actor noting that the fundraiser was "the largest Democratic fundraiser ever."

Who Else Was At The Democratic Fundraiser?

First Lady Jill Biden was in attendance at the record-setting fundraiser and was introduced by legendary singer and actress Barbra Streisand.

"I have to say it's humbling to have this group of incredible artists and advocates stand beside us in this election," Jill said at the event.

According to Variety, Hunter Biden, who was recently found guilty of all charges in his gun trial, was also present to support his father.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jack Black, Jason Bateman, and Kathryn Hahn were among the other stars at the fundraiser. Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-chair of the Biden campaign, was present, as were officials of the CAA, Bryan Lourd, and Richard Lovett.

According to reports, tickets ranged from $250 to as high as $500,000 for a package that included perks like a photo with Obama and Biden and an invitation to the after-party.

Barack Obama Made A Rare Comment About His Daughters And Politics At The Event

During the fundraiser, "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host Kimmel asked Obama if his daughters would make better leaders of the United States.

Responding to the question, the former president noted that they're not interested in following in his footsteps and that they'll "never" be president.

"That is a question I do not need to answer because Michelle drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics," Obama answered, per People magazine. "It'll never happen."

"They're powerful young women," Biden then added of Obama's girls.

Malia and Sasha have seemingly heeded their mom's advice as Malia has kicked off a career in the entertainment industry, while her younger sister graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in sociology in May 2023.