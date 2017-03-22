Joe Biden met a puppy named Biden and for a moment, the entire world stopped

Hello, and welcome to your Wednesday afternoon moment of zen.

Former vice president and presidential-level heartthrob Joe Biden (don't @ us) met a 4-month-old Golden Retriever named Biden and for a moment, the entire world stopped spinning, and everything was right again.

SEE ALSO: There are many great Obama-Biden bromance memes, but only one made the VP laugh for an hour

Biden, the world's most adorable dog™️️, made an early trip to the Capitol on Wednesday in hopes of catching a glimpse of the former VP - there to celebrate the seventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

As you can imagine based on this face, human Biden noticed the puppy right away.

“As soon as he saw the dog during the actual speech, he pointed at the dog, tapped his friend and then started like cracking up," Sydney, Biden’s owner, told BuzzFeed News. "Right towards the end, I, like, kind of signaled him, and he... gave me a wink to come over.”

View photos Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Mandatory Credit: Photo by AP/REX/Shutterstock (8550223b) Former Vice President Joe Biden pets a dog as he greets the crowd on Capitol Hill in Washington, following an event marking seven years since former President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law Congress Health Overhaul, Washington, USA - 22 Mar 2017 More

Image: AP/REX/Shutterstock

“As soon as I told him his name was Biden, he started kissing the dog, which is like exactly what I expected Biden would do,” Sydney said, noting that "As soon as I told him, his face lit up.”

View photos Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Mandatory Credit: Photo by AP/REX/Shutterstock (8550214f) Former Vice President Joe Biden gets a kiss from a dog as he greets the crowd on Capitol Hill in Washington, following an event marking seven years since former President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law Congress Health Overhaul, Washington, USA - 22 Mar 2017 More

Image: AP/REX/Shutterstock

“I named the dog Biden just because he is probably my favorite politician and favorite elected official,” Sydney revealed.

“I really respect Joe Biden even though I don’t necessarily align with him politically.”

A blissful moment for us all.

(H/T Buzzfeed News)