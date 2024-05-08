Joe Biden should invite Stormy Daniels to his first debate with Donald Trump

The best (or at least most humorous) part of Donald Trump’s hush money trial this week was Trump and his lawyers and his loyal propagandists at Fox News saying there should be a mistrial over the naughty details that adult-film actress Stormy Daniels testified to on the witness stand concerning her sexual encounter with Trump.

About which she was paid $130,000 to keep quiet.

Prosecutors allege that the way the payoff was handled constitutes an illegal conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 presidential election and other violations of election laws.

After Daniels’ testimony, Trump posted an all-caps message on social media reading: “THE PROSECUTION, WHICH HAS NO CASE, HAS GONE TOO FAR. MISTRIAL!”

Too far?

Fox hosts shame Daniels, but Trump sought her

A pair of female hosts on Fox trashed Daniels after her first day on the witness stand, mocking Daniels for expressing concern about some aspects of her encounter with Trump, one host saying, “That’s what she got paid to do.”

Although, somehow, suggesting the worst about Daniels didn’t lead them to judge the kind of man who would associate with her.

Too far?

What would Trump and the Fox folks say, I wonder, if President Joe Biden invited Daniels to his first presidential debate with Trump?

And not only her.

Remember Trump's stunt at a Hillary debate?

Donald Trump and Joe Biden at a debate in 2020

What if Biden also invited E. Jean Carroll, who was awarded $5 million after a civil jury found Trump guilty of sexual abuse, and then was awarded another $83.3 million by a different jury in a defamation suit against Trump?

Biden might also invite the 26 other women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct or assault.

Would that be going too far?

Because if you believe that to be so, you need a reminder of what happened in 2016, not too long after the infamous Access Hollywood tape was released, the one with Trump bragging about how, “when you’re a star,” women let you do anything to them, even “grab ’em by the … .”

A few hours before a debate in 2016 with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Trump tried to change the narrative by livestreaming an appearance with three women who had accused former President Bill Clinton, Hillary’s husband, of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Then, he invited those same women sit in his family box during the debate.

Too far?

Hell, we’re light years past too far.

