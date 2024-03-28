Joe Biden Is Holding The Most Lucrative Political Fundraiser In U.S. History

President Joe Biden will join former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama on stage for a chat at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday night, in what will be the most lucrative political fundraising event in American history.

In total, the event will raise more than $25 million, per the Biden-Harris campaign.

For context: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump raised $20 million in all of February, per his campaign finance filings.

Thanks, Obama. (And Clinton.) KENT NISHIMURA via Getty Images

More than 5,000 supporters will attend Biden’s sold-out fundraiser, and thousands of others are expected to watch online. The evening will feature a number of special guests before the main event, which the Biden campaign is billing as an “armchair conversation” between the three presidents, moderated by “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

Biden-Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez will hold a virtual pre-program for grassroots supporters featuring a conversation with the three presidents. The in-person event will be hosted by actor Mindy Kaling and star musical guests Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele. First lady Jill Biden will kick off the in-person program.

“This historic raise is a show of strong enthusiasm for President Biden and Vice President Harris and a testament to the unprecedented fundraising machine we’ve built,” Biden-Harris 2024 campaign co-chair Jeffrey Katzenberg said in a statement.

“Unlike our opponent, every dollar we’re raising is going to reach the voters who will decide this election — communicating the President’s historic record, his vision for the future and laying plain the stakes of this election,” he said. “The numbers don’t lie: today’s event is a massive show of force and a true reflection of the momentum to reelect the Biden-Harris ticket.”

Biden has been out-raising Trump for months, in part because the twice-impeached former president is burning through cash on his legal bills as he faces 91 felony counts in four separate criminal indictments. In February alone, Trump’s campaign spent $6.5 million defending him in court, up from the $5.7 million he spent in court in January.

Trump’s campaign currently has less than $42 million cash on hand. Biden’s campaign has about $155 million, more than three times as much.

