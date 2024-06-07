Joe Biden Flips Donald Trump’s New Attack Right Back At Him: ‘Is He Describing Himself?’

President Joe Biden suggested former President Donald Trump was, in fact, referring to himself with recent critical remarks.

Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, this week railed against Biden’s new executive order that attempts to tighten the U.S.-Mexico border and stem illegal immigration. Trump called Biden’s leadership “weak” and said he’d only signed the bill because of the upcoming 2024 election.

ABC News’ David Muir pointed out Trump’s comments to Biden in an interview that aired on Thursday.

Trump, noted Muir, “has said of your executive action, ‘He’s pretending to finally do something about the border, but it’s all about show.’ He says, ‘We have a debate coming up. Biden’s executive order is weak and pathetic.’”

Biden fired back: “Is he describing himself? Weak and pathetic? Come on.”

“Look, everybody knows what’s happened,” the president continued. “We had a deal. It was much broader than this, much better, much more accepted across the board, and he got on the phone and told the Republicans, ‘Don’t support it, it will hurt me, it will help Biden.’”

Biden’s bipartisan border bill was blocked by congressional Republicans earlier this year at the insistence of Trump. The president earlier this week recalled that being an “extremely cynical political move” from the GOP.

