Joe Biden and Donald Trump win primaries in Washington state, expected to pick up victories in Hawaii

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump claimed Democratic and Republican primary wins Tuesday in Washington state.

Biden and Trump were also expected to pick up primary victories later in the evening in the nation's westernmost state, Hawaii.

Biden is heavily favored to win both Washington and Hawaii in a potential general election match up against Trump.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump during a 2020 debate

Both candidates entered Tuesday's slate of contests within reach of the number of convention delegates needed to clinch their party's presidential nominations. Biden surpassed that threshold after winning Georgia's Democratic primary, and Trump reached the milestone after winning Washington state's GOP primary.

Both the state of Washington and Hawaii have gone Democratic in every presidential election since 1984, the year of former President Ronald Reagan's landslide.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden and Donald Trump win primaries in Washington state