Joe Biden, Donald Trump sweep Georgia and Mississippi primaries

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won Democratic and Republican primaries Tuesday in a pivotal swing state that could decide their general election battle: Georgia.

Biden's win in the Peach State pushed him over the delegate threshold he'll need to clinch the 2024 Democratic nomination.

The president and former president also won their respective primary contests in another Southern state, Mississippi. The former president is a big favorite to win Mississippi in November's general election, but that is not the case in Georgia.

Four years ago, Biden won Georgia over Trump by less than 12,000 votes, a key Electoral College victory on his way to the White House.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump during a debate in 2020

In the aftermath of the Georgia's 2020 presidential contest, Trump was indicted on sweeping criminal charges of conspiring to steal the state's electoral votes from Biden.

Trump faces the prospect of a criminal trial in Georgia during the fall campaign, although he and co-defendants are trying to delay things by having Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis thrown off the case.

Gearing up for the general election in a key state, Biden and Trump held competing campaign events over the weekend in Georgia.

In his speech, Biden cited Trump's tendency to befriend right-wing politicians, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. He also pointed to Trump's relationship with to Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"When he (Trump) says he wants to be a dictator, I believe him," Biden said of Trump. "Our freedoms are literally on the ballot this November."

On the other hand. Trump attacked Biden over the nation's border security. He cited the recent death of a student in Georgia, Laken Riley. A Venezuelan migrant has been accused of killing her.

“What Joe Biden has done on our border is a crime against humanity," Trump said, "and the people of this nation, for which he will never be forgiven."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden, Donald Trump claim primary wins in Georgia, Mississippi