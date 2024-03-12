Joe Biden, Donald Trump compete for Teamsters endorsement in 2024 presidential election

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will meet with members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters on Tuesday as he and former President Donald Trump compete for the union’s endorsement in the 2024 presidential election.

Biden, who frequently refers to himself as the most pro-union president in history, will meet with union leaders and rank-and-file members during a roundtable discussion behind closed doors at the union’s headquarters in Washington.

Topics will include workers’ wages and wealth inequality, corporate bankruptcy reform, antitrust enforcement in the warehouse and package delivery industries, and the freedom to form and join a union more quickly and safely.

The 1.3 million-member union is the one of the largest labor unions that has yet to endorse a presidential candidate in this year's election.

Trump met with the Teamsters in January. The union also has hosted roundtables with other candidates, including independents Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West.

Teamsters President Sean O'Brien told Reuters after the Trump meeting there still needed to be questions asked of both Trump and Biden, and that "we've got a long way to go before we make a decision" about an endorsement.

In January, Biden picked up the endorsement of the United Auto Workers in a major boost for his efforts to court working-class voters in Michigan and other Midwest battleground states. The endorsement came just four months after Biden joined auto workers on the picket line in Michigan in their strike against the nation’s three largest automakers.

UAW President Shawn Fain said Biden "earned" the backing of UAW while slamming Trump as "a scab" who "doesn't care about the American worker."

