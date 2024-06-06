“Joe Biden did pretty well on the speech”: George W. Bush speechwriter praises Biden's D-Day speech on Fox News.

Bill, what did you make of what our president said to those who gathered today in Normandy? Well, first, let me give some context. I was living in Belgium when Reagan came and delivered the 40th anniversary speech, so I remember that very well. I was also in Europe right after Clinton gave the same speech 10 years later. 40 years later, Reagan is still a tough act to follow. I think Joe Biden did pretty well on speech. No major stumbles. He looked in command. He wasn't shouting. I think he delivered it very well. I think the words were fine. It was a well-written speech. It hung together.

View comments