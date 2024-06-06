“Joe Biden did pretty well on the speech”: George W. Bush speechwriter praises Biden's D-Day speech on Fox News.

The Recount
43

Bill, what did you make of what our president said to those who gathered today in Normandy? Well, first, let me give some context. I was living in Belgium when Reagan came and delivered the 40th anniversary speech, so I remember that very well. I was also in Europe right after Clinton gave the same speech 10 years later. 40 years later, Reagan is still a tough act to follow. I think Joe Biden did pretty well on speech. No major stumbles. He looked in command. He wasn't shouting. I think he delivered it very well. I think the words were fine. It was a well-written speech. It hung together.