Joe Biden Confirms Beau Biden's Widow Is in Relationship With His Youngest Son

A stunning announcement from former Vice President Joe Biden has confirmed that the widow of his son Beau is now in a relationship with her husband's younger brother, Hunter Biden.

The confirmation came amid tabloid reports alleging that Hallie Biden was having an affair with the 47-year-old Hunter, who is separated from his wife.

"We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness," Joe Biden said in a statement to Page Six, which first reported the relationship exclusively. "They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them."

Beau, a decorated Iraq war vet and Delaware’s attorney general, died of brain cancer in 2015 at 46. President Obama gave the eulogy for the vice president's beloved eldest son and embraced Hallie.

Five months after Beau's death, in October 2015, Hunter separated from his wife, Kathleen. They have three children. At about the same time, Joe Biden decided not to run for president.

Beau and Hunter were brothers bonded by tragedy.

As young boys, they survived the 1972 accident when a truck plowed into their car, killing their mom — Joe Biden's first wife, Neilia Hunter, and baby sister Naomi.

"Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that's been obvious to the people who love us most," Hunter said in a statement to Page Six. "We've been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way."

