Joe Biden has betrayed Christian America

It was one of those viral social media claims so outlandish it demands independent verification: the Biden Administration had proclaimed that Easter Sunday (the day on which billions of Christians around the world remember the resurrection of Jesus Christ) would be Trans Visibility Day.

Once the claim proved true, it was hardly surprising that Christians across the nation took deep offense. Instead of lifting up the Son of God who died for our sins, Biden called on Americans to join him in “lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people.”

Nor was it surprising that the legacy media rushed in with “fact checks” to suggest the affrontery was completely unintended, sheer coincidence. The sum of the defense outlets like CNN, Reuters, and Politico offered was that the White House’s honouring of trans visibility has a long and storied history dating all the way back to… 2021.

The notion that this was not a deliberate finger in the eye of Christians to honour, on the holiest of Christian holidays, a group whose entire purpose is undermining God’s created order of male and female is preposterous. President Biden was under no obligation to issue a proclamation on trans visibility on March 31 simply because he done so a couple times before. No president before him, including Obama, had ever recognised such a day. And certainly he had dozens of other dates on the transgender awareness calendar, including a whole week in November, he could have chosen instead.

The substance of his proclamation was even more appalling, decrying the steps that states have taken to stop the permanent damage trans activists and profiteers are wreaking on children through surgeries, puberty blockers, and cross-sex hormones. Biden’s proclamation described the same reasonable bans that many other nations, including the UK, have now enacted when it comes to minors (and only minors) as “hateful laws that target and terrify transgender kids.”

But his actions are perfectly of a piece with his continual antagonism of Christians. This is, after all, the administration whose Department of Justice targeted traditional Catholics as potential “domestic terrorists” and urged banks to track the purchase of Bibles as a potential indicator of “extremism.”

The Biden administration’s callous treatment of Christians has known almost no bounds. At the same time it is honouring the “transgender community,” it has told National Guard families that their children may not decorate their Easter eggs with “religious symbols” or “overtly religious themes for the annual White House Easter egg roll. One wonders who, exactly, the president thinks the activity was first intended to honour. Though such slights are child’s play compared to more serious manifestations of the administration’s hostility.

While the Biden DOJ has pursued maximum charges against peaceful Christian pro-life activists under the FACE Act, when a trans vandal violated the same statute by hatefully spray painting “F--- Catholics” on a church’s walls and defacing its statute of Mary, the DOJ recommended no jail time.

And three days after a trans-identified shooter killed six Christians, including three children, to whom did it direct its sympathy? Not to followers of Christ, but to trans-identifying individuals like the one who had killed them, with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, saying, “Our hearts go out to the trans community as they are under attack right now.”

We live in a dark, dark world. A world that honours evil and mocks goodness and appeases the most unscientific ideology ever conceived with the desecrated bodies and destroyed reproductive capacities of even children. But the good news of the resurrection we celebrate today holds true – the light shines in the darkness, and, even now, the darkness has not overcome it.

