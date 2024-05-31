Jody Wade given early release from probation

Jody Wade is a free man as far as Wichita County is concerned.

On Friday, 78th District Court Judge Meredith Kennedy granted the former wrecker-truck business operator early release from probation related to hindering a secured creditor.

Jody Wade appeared Friday in 78th District Court at the Wichita County Courthouse to request his probation be terminated early.

Wade had pleaded guilty in 2022 to charges he tried to remove the bed of a heavy-duty wrecker truck that was listed as collateral against an outstanding loan and received three years of probation, deferred adjudication.

That kind of community supervision allows a person to avoid a conviction on his record if he successfully serves his probation.

The case was one of several legal skirmishes the one-time high-profile and controversial businessman encountered in Wichita Falls.

He has previously been charged with DWI, public intoxication and for unlawfully carrying a firearm.

Wade was arrested in Washington, D.C., in 2020 after a bike police officer making a sweep in advance of former President Donald Trump’s motorcade noticed Wade’s ankle monitor. A weapon was found in Wade's vehicle.

Wade testified Friday he was not aware he had crossed into the District of Columbia, which has strict gun laws.

“It was kind of funny but not really,” he said.

He spent more than a month behind bars for that incident.

Wade, who has admitted to problems with alcohol, told the court Friday he was remorseful for his actions.

Defense attorney Dustin Nimz told Kennedy that Wade had paid all fees and restitutions as required.

Wade is no longer in the wrecker business and now lives in Young County.

Kennedy terminated the probation after Wade tested clean Friday for alcohol and drugs.

Before he became mired in legal problems, Wade had held an exclusive contract for the city of Wichita Falls towing needs from 2013 to 2018.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Jody Wade given early release from probation