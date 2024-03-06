Jodey Arrington takes early lead in Texas' U.S. House Republican primary election

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington took a wide lead in his bid for re-election, carrying nearly 80 percent of the vote with a handful of counties reporting early numbers Tuesday night in the Republican primary.

With Andrews and Nolan counties reporting their early numbers, Arrington had 76.29 percent of the vote in a four-person race for the GOP nomination for the U.S. House District 19 seat, which covers Lubbock, Abilene, Big Spring, Plainview and other communities in the Big Country and South Plains. The winner will represent the Republican party on the November general election ballot.

Arrington, a Lubbock Republican who serves as chairman of the House Budget Committee, has represented the district since he was first elected in 2016.

No Democrat filed for the seat.

U.S. District 19 GOP primary voting totals

Below are the latest voting totals provided by the Texas Secretary of State's Office:

Jodey C. Arrington (incumbent), Lubbock, U.S. representative - 76.29 percent

Vance W. Boyd, Anson, rancher/contractor - 8.91 percent

Chance Ferguson, retired - 12.08 percent

Ryan Zink, Lubbock, safety - 2.72 percent

Democrats

None

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Arrington takes lead in Texas U.S. House Republican primary election