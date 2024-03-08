JobsOhio talks economic development, military in region

Mar. 7—LIMA — Organizations across the state are joining forces to enhance the quality of life for residents.

JobsOhio held its quarterly meeting at the OSU-Lima Campus Thursday morning. The board overviewed development across Ohio and the city of Lima. The board also detailed new projects that are underway.

"There is a lot of economic momentum in Ohio," JobsOhio President J.P. Nauseef said. "The economic momentum extends to every community, including Lima. It is very visible and evident. That is one of the reasons we wanted to bring the board meeting here. We wanted our board and our stakeholders to get an ideal example of what's happening right now in some of the smaller communities in Ohio."

Nauseef also said the city of Lima is one of 21 projects the organization has invested in to bring parts of Ohio "back to life."

"One example of our hybrid communities program will be opening in May right here in Lima," Nauseef said. "Working with John Heaphy, the regional growth partnership, the City of Lima. This will result in renovation and revitalization of four buildings comprising the Spring and Main projects. It will create and retain over 130 jobs with $6 million in annual payroll."

The board also detailed recent changes and additions to the military in Ohio. According to Nauseef, the organization hopes to establish Ohio as the most military and veteran "friendly state."

"In 2023, in the military, the federal sector contributed to over 5,000 new and retained jobs across the state," Military and Federal Sector Managing Director Elaine Bryant said. "With the new expansions, we now can say that Wright Patterson Air Force Base is not only the largest single-site employer, but we also have one-third of all Space Force Intelligence in Dayton, Ohio."

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.