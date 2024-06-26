A job at the new South MS Buc-ee’s comes with a specific dress code. See rules & more

The pay at Buc-ee’s is well above minimum wage and the benefits are generous, yet some job seekers may have difficulty meeting the qualifications to work at the new travel center coming to South Mississippi.

The first job openings just posted on Indeed and other websites. These listings are for management positions at Buc-ee’s in Mississippi off I-10 near Pass Christian.

“Management positions for new stores are posted eight months prior to store opening,” according to Buc-ee’s website, putting the expected completion date for Buc-ee’s Harrison County around February 2025.

Hourly positions for new stores are posted 90 days before the store is opening, and a Buc-ee’s spokesperson said the new store typically holds a job fair at that point.

Prospective employees will want to check out the dress code to see if they even have a chance for a job, since Buc-ee’s regulations and background checks will disqualify some before they even submit a resume.]

Buc-ee’s said it will fill 200 full-time jobs in South Mississippi. The pay scale is posted at all the travel centers, and starts at $18 an hour for cashiers, cleaning and warehouse staff, and stockers, up to more than $200,000 for general managers.

A bevy of Buc-ee’s mascot beavers are on display at a travel center in Texas. Buc-ee’s has started hiring for its new travel center under construction along I-10 in South Mississippi, and has a dress code and other regulations staff must follow.

There’s a dress code

The dress code requirements, posted on the career page on Buc-ee’s website, say employees must wear khaki pants and a clean, professional, solid red shirt with a collar. A red sweater or coat are allowed during colder weather

Not allowed are:

▪ Visible tattoo

▪ Body piercing

▪ Tongue posts

▪ Unnatural colored hair

▪ Open toe shoes

▪ Torn or faded clothing

A sign at a Buc-ee’s travel center in Texas lists the wages the company pays its staff, plus benefits. Buc-ee’s is beginning to hire for management positions for its new store coming to South Mississippi.

Other regulations

Here are other requirements and regulations to work at a Buc-ee’s:

Age — In most states, the minimum age for employment is 18.

Smoking — Use of tobacco products by employees is prohibited on store premises.

Drug testing — Buc-ee’s does have a drug and alcohol testing policy.

Background check — Buc-ee’s does criminal and employment history background checks.

E-Verify — New hires are required to provide legally acceptable proof of their identity and authorization to work in the US.

Confidentiality — Those who work in food service are expected to keep the Buc-ee’s recipes confidential.

In some cases the regulations are flexible. Buc-ee’s says a minor legal issue in the past may allow a person to be hired. “It depends on the offense, how long ago it was, and how you’ve led your life since,” the company says.

On job posting websites like Indeed, employees say they keep tattoos on their forearms covered during work.

A billboard for the new Buc-ee’s travel center at exit 24 of I-10, west of Gulfport, MS, has popped up near the site. It can be seen by travelers headed westbound on I-10.

How to apply

Job applicants can see openings and apply directly from the Buc-ee’s career page.

Openings also are posted on job sites like Indeed and Zip Recruiter.

