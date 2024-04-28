Job seekers, businesses make meaningful connection at Fort Pierce job fair

FORT PIERCE — The city of Fort Pierce, in collaboration with CareerSource Research Coast, brought together local job seekers and employees during its ninth annual job fair Jan. 24 at the Havert Fenn Center.

The event brought in people from St. Lucie, Martin and Indian River counties.

About 618 job seekers engaged with 88 employers, creating a dynamic platform for networking and recruitment. The job fair showcased the commitment of Fort Pierce and CareerSource to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers, supporting the community's workforce development.

The Treasure Coast High School Air Force Junior ROTC color guard added a patriotic touch to the event by presenting the colors and delivering a stirring rendition of the national anthem by Cadet Technical Sargeant Maloney. An early entrance opportunity was provided to past military to further support veteran job seekers, allowing them to connect with employers 30 minutes before the general admission.

Christina Coble, business services manager at CareerSource, welcomed the businesses and introduced Fort Pierce Mayor Linda Hudson. City commissioners Arnold Gaines and Curtis Johnson Jr. shared their thoughts of the event's importance to the community. Brian Bauer, president/CEO of CareerSource, further highlighted the collaborative efforts and commitment to the community's prosperity.

"Connecting job seekers with employers for purposeful jobs and careers is at the heart of what we do," said Dawn Riccardi, business navigator for CareerSource.

In addition to the impressive employer turnout, 18 nonprofit community partners joined the event to offer valuable services to job seekers. These partners provided support beyond job placement, addressing various needs that individuals may have during their job search journey.

"This event not only facilitated job placement but also exemplified the community's commitment to the overall well-being and growth of its residents,” Bauer said.

CareerSource Research Coast is a private, nonprofit, Florida corporation with a board of directors consisting of private businesses, economic development and education representatives, community and state agencies, and elected officials.

Board members represent the diversity of businesses, organizations and trades that operate in Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties. Florida chartered CareerSource to create and manage a workforce development service delivery system responsive to the needs of businesses and job seekers. To learn more, call (866) 4U2-HIRE or visit www.careersourcerc.com.

Job seekers at the 9th Annual City of Fort Pierce Job Fair had an opportunity to engage with 88 employers, creating a dynamic platform for networking and recruitment.

Fort Pierce Mayor Linda Hudson and Brian Bauer, president/CEO of CareerSource Research Coast, at this year's annual job fair held at the Havert L. Fenn Center.

