Job seekers take advantage of job fair at Library Partnership Resource Center in Gainesville

Job seekers learned interviewing skills and how to build a workforce re-entry kit at this year's Re-Entry Partnership Conference.

The two-day conference began Mondayat the Library Partnership Resource Center at 912 NE 16th Ave.

"It's definitely needed," said Barbara Hughey Reardon, literary coordinator for the Alachua County Library District, who co-chaired this year’s conference with Shandra Nichols, manager of the resource center. "We're not only growing in participants, but in community organizations. They each add their own piece to the puzzle to bring it together. We truly want folks to get connected with what they need."

Attendees had the opportunity to find resources in the community, build their resumes and access professional clothing for upcoming job interviews and positions during Tuesday’s session of the conference.

Those attending listened to a panel discussion moderated by Emily Westerholm of Released Re-entry. The panelists were Mary Farrell, senior probation officer at Florida Department of Corrections; Jeff Siegel, re-entry coordinator at Oxford House; Samantha Howell, a pro bono director at Three Rivers Legal Services; and Leonides Morales, a volunteer at Release Re-entry.

Some of the vendors included the Alachua County Library District, Meridian Behavioral Healthcare, CareerSource North Central Florida, Oxford House, Early Learning Coalition of Alachua County, Center for Independent Living, Santa Fe College, Department of Veteran Affairs, Human Rights Coalition of Alachua County and others.

The conference is always beneficial to those who attend, said Joe Johnson of the Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce.

This year's Re-Entry Partnership Conference was a two-day event held Monday and Tuesday at the Library Partnership Resource Center at 912 NE 16th Ave. (Credit: Photo provided by Voleer Thomas)

"It's important for them to listen to some of the people who shared their stories," Johnson said. "This event is very impactful because it shows just because you were down doesn't mean you can't move up in positions. People need to get out of their safety zone and look out there to see what they (organizations) can help them with."

Andrew Smith said he heard about the conference through his probation officer.

"I love seeing the organizations and the job opportunities here," Smith said. "The longer people struggle, the higher the chances are that they will go back. I would love to see this on a bigger scale and promoted more. I'm going to pass this information along to 20 more people. If they are struggling, they need to know they have opportunities at their fingertips."

Miranda Arocho represented Oxford House, a sober living house for those recovering from alcoholism and addiction, at the conference.

She recovered from drug addiction with the help of Oxford House, where she has been living since October 2022, and will be leaving next week.

"I lost myself and the Oxford House helped me find myself to become the woman and the mother I was destined to be," Arocho said.

The conference definitely helped those who attended, Arocho said.

"It gives people hope and let's people know that there are resources out there to help you," Arocho said. "Life is what you make it and there's always a way you can turn it around."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Residents seeking to reenter workforce attend job fair in Gaineville