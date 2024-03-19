Job recruiting email raises red flags
Job recruiting email raises red flags
Former President Donald Trump says he may be forced to sell off his “Great Assets” at “Fire Sale prices” in order to raise the $464 million bond required as he appeals the judgment in his New York financial fraud trial.
Said a fan: 'I thought I would have to get my car detailed professionally in order to clean the vents and other crevices — wrong!'
In June 2023, Inflection announced it had raised $1.3 billion to build what it called "more personal AI." The lead investor was Microsoft. Today, less than a year later, Microsoft announced that it was essentially eating Inflection alive (though I think they phrased it differently).
While the technology world breathlessly awaits Reddit's public debut, another company you might never have heard of is about to go public: Astera Labs. Astera this week announced in a public filing that it's public debut would be bigger than it initially planned in every way: It will sell more shares — 19.8 million vs. the previous plan of 17.8 million — and at a higher price, expecting to sell at $32 to $34 per share, vs. the previous $27 to $30 range. Astera expects to raise $517.6 million at the middle of its raised range, it said, up from $392.4 million.
Federal crash data show the 20 worst counties for fatalities with a big truck, by percentage. In one West Texas county, trucks were involved in more than half the traffic deaths.
Bryce Harper has missed four consecutive spring training games.
Shoppers say this glorious goo reaches cracks and crevices that sprays, wipes and other conventional products miss,
Startups in the category raised more than $350 million in VC funding from 2019 through 2023, according to data from CB Insights. Despite all that growth, Eric Glyman, the co-founder and CEO of Ramp, thinks that the industry, and companies like his, are just scratching the surface. Glyman recently said on the TechCrunch Found podcast that despite how much his unicorn corporate card and expense startup has grown so far, it's only tapped in to 1% of its potential market share.
The short answer is no, and here's why Caitlin Clark doesn't need to win a title to be the GOAT.
Moove, an African mobility fintech that offers vehicle financing to ride-hailing and delivery app drivers, has raised $100 million in a funding round as it plots expansion into new markets. Moove did not say who is leading the round, but sources close to the deal confirmed to TechCrunch that Uber led the Series B round, making it the company's first investment in the African continent. The round also includes sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and several other investors, pushing Moove’s post-money valuation to $750 million.
New research links time-restricted eating like intermittent fasting to a higher risk of cardiovascular death. But experts are skeptical.
Millions of people supplement their incomes by making adult content, but some have lost their day jobs after their explicit side hustle was discovered.
It’s tough to argue with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang when he notes, “Building foundation models for general humanoid robots is one of the most exciting problems to solve in AI today.” The humanoid form factor is one of the most hotly contested topics in the world of robotics at the moment, raising venture capital by the boatload, while generating massive skepticism along the way. Naturally, Nvidia wants a piece.
Economists believe an above-trend addition of immigrants to the US population could boost the labor market and overall economic growth in 2024.
African financial institutions typically scale their solutions using a mix of local and foreign tech. Appzone is one of the standout local fintech software providers for banks and fintechs, providing better pricing and flexibility. For over a decade, the Nigeria-based Appzone has functioned as an enabler (at payment rails and core infrastructure) within banking and payments, building custom software and software-as-a-service products for over 18 commercial banks and more than 450 microfinance banks across Africa, including Ghana and Kenya.
App researcher Nima Owji posted a series of screenshots on X this weekend showing some of the puzzle games LinkedIn is working on, and the company has since confirmed the plan to TechCrunch. There's no rollout date yet.
Starbucks updated its FAQ on Friday to let members know that the Odyssey beta program is closing on March 31. Its Web3 rewards program gave members access to Starbucks NFTs, and had activities and mini-games tied to loyalty perks.
Put those bulky power tools away: This handy helper weighs in at under 3 pounds.
It's finally here — Scott Pianowski offers a complete blueprint to crushing your fantasy baseball drafts and building successful teams for the 2024 MLB season.
If your robotics startup is looking to raise, there’s close to a 100% chance you’re going to get two questions from potential investors: 1) How are you incorporating generative AI? If you’re running a robotics firm in 2024, you have almost certainly experimented with incorporating generative AI into your workflow. It's reasonable to suspect that we’ve entered the apex of the robotic hype cycle.