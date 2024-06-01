Job Point celebrates job training program graduates at Columbia College ceremony

Job Point students graduated Thursday from a variety of job training programs, which include certified nursing assistants, highway construction, warehousing and other construction programs, among others.

Roughly 40 Columbia area residents came together in celebration Thursday as they obtained the necessary skills to gain careers in medical, construction or even professional offices.

These were the students who completed job training programs via Job Point and marked the achievement with a graduation ceremony held on the Columbia College campus. Growth was a major theme of day, including in the message Janet Thompson, Boone County northern district commissioner, had for the students in her keynote. Graduates also received a packet of seeds as they walked into Bixby Hall at Brouder Science Center.

Thompson shared how special it was to speak at the Job Point graduation. As a youngster she and her brother planted many black walnut trees on farmland. Years later after her mom had taken a master gardener course and subsequently planted black walnut trees at Thompson's home near her garden of tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, green beans, okra, raspberries, sweet potatoes and more. The trees adversely impacted the garden.

"I didn't blame my mom. ... The point is black walnuts are toxic to a lot of plants. That really is the point of these stories. When you got those packet of seeds, you probably though, 'Really?'" Thompson said, asking graduates to read the back of the seed packets for the growth instructions. "That is the same kind of thing that a graduation means. A process of planting seeds.

"... As you continue along your path, if there is a weed around you, don't hang out with the weed. The weed can inhibit your growth. Look for what will nourish your growth."

Boone County northern district commissioner Janet Thompson delivers the keynote Thursday during the Job Point graduation ceremony held on the Columbia College campus.

A notable graduate includes Lakendra McClendon, who received training in office technology. She completed two, 12-week courses in eight weeks, including in accounting, and is taking part in an internship with the Boone County purchasing department.

Students who graduated with warehousing skills and certifications were not the only ones taught those skills. Job Point also has a program at the county's juvenile justice center, in hopes that after release, the formerly detained youth can find meaningful employment.

Job Point has a YouthBuild program where students learn construction skills. They also participated in AmeriCorps volunteer opportunities. Those who completed 300 hours were awarded a $1,600 scholarship toward continuing education, such as at a vocational trade school. One of these YouthBuild students, Jackson Weathers, who earned a scholarship also was honored with the Thom Lutz student of the year award. Four of the YouthBuild students completed their HiSET, the high school equivalency diploma.

