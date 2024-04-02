Need a job that pays more? Looking for workers? Dive into Miami’s tech scene. Here’s how

Miami’s Tech Month starts this week — and the initial focus is jobs, jobs and jobs.

Want to work for a tech startup? Are you struggling in Miami-Dade County because your paycheck isn’t keeping up with rising costs? Wonder why people keep moving here?

Or maybe you’re already at a tech company and looking for the right people to hire.

Tech Month, which draws people from South Florida and tech tourists, started Tuesday afternoon at the Miami Tech Works Talent Summit at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson campus in downtown Miami. The free event gave people a chance to sharpen their interview skills, prepare resumes or network with tech professionals.

Later this week, the Venture Miami Tech Hiring Fair takes place on Thursday, April 4, also at MDC’s Wolfson Campus. The free event focuses on connecting talented people with leading tech companies.

The Talent Summit and the Tech Hiring Fair are led by Venture Miami, the economic development arm of the city of Miami.

If you are happily employed, you have events, too — particularly April 7-14. Many are smaller and by invitation only, including ones sponsored by JPMorgan Chase & Co., the fintech company Brex, Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and Delta Airlines.

Then there is what will likely be the biggest event all month: The eMerge Americas conference is April 18-19 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. More than 20,000 people, more than one-quarter from outside Florida, said eMerge co-founder Melissa Medina. Loews Miami Beach is eMerge’s official hotel, with rooms also also blocked out at the Surfcomber.

Chris Adamo, who co-runs a weekly Wednesday evening happy hour at Freehold in Wynwood, says about 150 people usually show up, but this week he expects 300, half of them from out of town. He is also changing the location from the Freehold to the Arlo Hotel in Wynwood, starting April 10.

American entrepreneur Alexis Kerry Ohanian smiles as his image to displayed on screen during a live interview during the Emerge Americas 2022. On Monday, April 18, 2022 the two-day conference Miami’s Emerge Americas 2022 showcased the best in tech innovation and what that means for the local economy inside the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Here is a list of tech events this month:

Miami Tech Works Talent Summit

Date: April 2

Time: Workshops run all afternoon

Details: A place where you can sharpen your interview skills and learn about them, review your resume or improve your digital skills. It’s FREE.

More information: https://lu.ma/TalentSummit

Register here: https://lu.ma/TalentSummit

Location: The Idea Center, Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 310 NE Second Ave. in downtown Miami,Building 8, fifth floor

Parking: Free in Building 7 Garage

Venture Miami Tech Hiring Fair

Date: April 4

Time: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Details: This event connects individuals with tech companies. It’s for job-seekers, Miami-based companies seeking talent, or “anyone passionate about Miami’s future.” Dress code is business professional.

Register here (individuals):

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-venture-miami-tech-hiring-fair-tickets-848726974227

Companies can register here:

https://airtable.com/appoziMDpNoWsbmrO/pagRpm4NOUFwksK88/form

More information: https://calendar.mdc.edu/event/2024_venture_miami_tech_hiring_fair

Location: Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 254 NE Fourth St., Chapman Conference Center, Building 3, Room 3120

Parking: Free in Building 7 garage on Northeast Second Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets. Tell security you are going to the job fair and get a temporary parking pass.

Miami Tech Week

Date: April 7 - 14

Details: A series of smaller, often invitation-only events that bring together investors and entrepreneurs

More information: https://lu.ma/miamitechweek2024

Miami Tech Happy Hour – Wednesdays

Date: April 10, April 17 and April 24

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Arlo Hotel, 2217 NW Miami Ct.

Details: Veterans of Miami’s tech scene and newcomers mingle and network; fine to come by yourself.

Maker Faire Miami

Date: April 13-14

Time: All day

Details: The event for do-it-yourself enthusiasts and makers. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these “makers” to show hobbies, experiments, projects.

Location: Watsco Center, University of Miami campus in Coral Gables, 1245 Dauer Dr.

More information: https://miami.makerfaire.com

Tickets: Adults, $19; kids ages 7-12, $16

https://www.ticketmaster.com/search?q=maker%20faire%20miami

Miami Tech Summit 2024

Date: April 17

Time: Noon to 6 p.m.

Details: Focused on questions facing policymakers in U.S., includes government officials and by invitation only. Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez will speak. The Milken Institute is main “thought leadership partner” for this year’s event. Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya, will also speak.

Application for an invite:

https://tqtvqiokges.typeform.com/to/nDX2MYLg?typeform-source=techsummitmiami.com

More information: https://techsummitmiami.com

Schedule: https://techsummitmiami.com/2024-agenda/

Location: Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., downtown Miami

Miami Beach, Florida - April 20, 2023 - Juha Mikkola at his Usko booth during eMerge 2023 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

eMerge Americas conference

Date: April 18 - 19

Time: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. both days

Details: Over 250 exhibitors, conference tracks include AI & Quantum Computing, Healthtech, Dual Use/Defense Tech and Cybersecurity. Speakers include Peter H. Diamandis, Founder & Executive Chairman of XPrize Foundation, Reshma Saujani, Founder of Girls Who Code and Founder, CEO of Mom’s First, Kathryn Finney, Founder, Managing General Partner of Genius Guild and Carlos Migoya, President and CEO of Jackson Health System.

More information: https://emergeamericas.com/conference-expo/agenda/

Register: https://emergeamericas.com/faqs-for-emerge-2024/

Tickets: $650 plus tax

Location: Miami Beach Convention Center, on 17th Street just north of Lincoln Road Mall.

BITE-CON 2024

Date: April 25-26

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days

Details: The focus of the conference is to curate educational events and awareness around Web 3.0, NFTs, the Metaverse, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency and eSports to the Black and Brown community.

More information: https://www.bite-con.org

Register: https://events.plainsight.app/events/bite-con202024-MjA5Ni5CSVRFLUNPTiUyMDIwMjQ=/about

Tickets: Start at $199.

Location: Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 315 NE Second Ave., Building 8, fifth floor, Miami

Host hotels: The Gabriel Miami Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton. Also special rate at Courtyard by Marriott Miami Downtown/Brickell