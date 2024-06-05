Job Service North Dakota to hold annual Fair Chance Job Fair at Grand Forks Workforce Center on Thursday

Jun. 4—GRAND FORKS — Job Service North Dakota will hold its Fair Chance Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, offering job-seekers a chance to meet with employers from a variety of industries. The fair will be located at the Grand Forks Workforce Center office's location of 1501 28th Ave S. and will also be held at the Fargo and Bismarck Job Service locations.

There is no admission charge.

The fair has a history of prospective employees immediately getting jobs, Grand Forks Workforce Center Manager Dustin Hillebrand said.

"It's an awesome feeling," he said. "The simple fact that you were able to change someone's life, by just having them walk in the door. You get to see them smiling as they're walking out. We know some of our customers pretty well and they'll come up and say, 'hey, I got hired.' And that's really cool to hear."

This year, more than 20 businesses will be at the fair, ranging from health care to manufacturing to agriculture and more. Community partners and agencies will be there to provide more resources and services. While anyone is welcome to come, the target audience includes new Americans, people who are justice-involved and others who need a second chance in the workforce. Job Service ND's official site also said the fair is for those facing other barriers to employment, such as a lack of education or homelessness.

The Fair Chance Job Fair, which began in 2017, is a smaller-scale fair for those who were overwhelmed by larger ones, such as the workforce center's

annual spring job fair

. The small size allows employers and employees to talk more one-on-one, and the office space has room for interviews. Prospective employees can also print out resumes at the office. The only year the fair hasn't been held was 2020, and around 60 to 70 people show up each year, Hillebrand said.

While the fair is still designed to be small, he has seen more employers sign up, showing an increase in businesses wanting to work with the demographic the fair is targeted toward.

"I like to look at it from a little bit narrower to a little more expansive," Hillebrand said. "We never know who's going to sign up for this, and so we're just excited to see the employers come in. ... We're excited for all of our employers to be here because they see the value in these types of events. They get a chance to sit in front of folks where, if they weren't at our Fair Chance Job Fairs, they might not get a chance to meet somebody they want to talk to."

More information about the fair, including a full list of employers who will be attending, is available at

https://www.jobsnd.com/fair-chance-job-fair-grand-forks

.