Job fairs set this week in Ravenna

Two job fairs are scheduled to take place in Ravenna this week, including at Ravenna High School.

Job seekers will have a couple of opportunities this week to connect with prospective employers in Ravenna:

Portage County Job and Family Services will host a transportation job fair at 253 S. Chestnut St. from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Employers ready to hire in the transportation industry are expected to take part, with access to free training available. Call 330-296-2841 for more information.

Ravenna High School, along with Portage Development Board, Ohio Means Jobs and Portage County, will host a job fair Thursday at the high school, 6589 N. Chestnut St. The event will be split into two sessions − 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. for high school students; and 3:30 to 5 p.m. for the community. Call the high school counseling office at 330-296-3844 or email Renee Donofrio at Renee.Donofrio@ravennaschools.us for more information.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ravenna job fairs set for adults, students