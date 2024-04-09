Job fair to be held for careers in Community Health System

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Are you actively searching for a career in the Community Health System? Officials announced they will be holding a career fair for all those interested.

Recruiters and department leaders will be onsite at the Riverpark Farmers Market to discuss career goals, opportunities, and benefits of advancing a career with one of the state’s top 10 employers.

Officials say they are recruiting the best of the valley in various departments including, but not limited to:

Nursing (all areas)

Patient Care Techs

Monitor Techs

Rehab

Medical Office Assistants

Pharmacy Techs and Pharmacists

Medical Assistants

Environmental Services

Security and much more

Candidates can enjoy finger foods and refreshments as they explore career opportunities with the largest healthcare system in the region. A kids activity station will also be available for those shopping with their children.

Recruiters say employee benefits outside of base compensation include overtime after eight hours and pay differentials for nights and weekends. Aside from base benefits, other supplemental benefits include:

Free on-site gym and free personal training and classes

Retirement plans with up to 8% matching contributions

Well-being for the whole family through LifeWorks (Employee Assistance Program)

Group pricing on insurance and major purchases

Education and certification reimbursement, including scholarships

Free parking, including electric vehicle parking

Vacation time starts building on the first day and builds with seniority

Great food options with on-demand ordering

Community officials also add that RNs interested in a neuroscience career will get a chance to win a two-night getaway worth up to $2,000 in value. Some roles for other recruits may be eligible for sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 as well.

The job fair will be held on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Riverpark Farmers Market. Those who would like to attend can register on the Community Health System website.

