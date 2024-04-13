Job fair coming up in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Schuyler County residents looking for work will have the chance to connect with potential employers at a Watkins Glen job fair on Tuesday.

The Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting 30 employers from a variety of industries at the Schuyler Hires Job Fair on April 16. Anyone looking for work is invited to the Watkins Glen Community Center, located at 115 Clute Park Drive, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for this free job fair.

The businesses and organizations at the job fair will be looking for people to fill a wide range of open positions, and the Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce says that there will be something for every talent and skill set. Representatives from the Arc of Chemung-Schuyler, U.S. Salt, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Ironwood Heavy Highway, the New York State Police Department, Cayuga Health, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and more will be at the Schuyler Hires Job Fair to network with potential new hires.

In addition to offering networking opportunities, this job fair will be serving light refreshments and have raffles. The Schuyler Hires Job Fair is open to the public, and jobseekers are encouraged to bring friends and family members who are also looking for new opportunities.

The Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with the New York State Department of Labor and Chemung Schuyler Steuben Workforce New York to put on this job fair. Anyone with questions about the Schuyler Hires Job Fair should call the Chamber of Commerce at 607-535-4300.

