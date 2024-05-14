JOB ALERT: Valet Living in Longview needs a Trash Collector – Personal Truck Required – PT, Nights

Valet Living

Longview, TX

Personal Truck Required – PT, Nights

What you’ll be doing and when:

Use your truck to transport trash bags collected from residents’ doorsteps to the onsite trash compactor at the apartment community (no large or bulk items, and no offsite driving or dumping). Take required photos (arrival, departure, tracking, non-compliance) using our company’s App during service.

Enjoy working close to home as we serve multiple apartment communities, aiming to assign you to a property within a 10–15 minute drive. Typically work 5 nights a week from Sunday through Thursday. Shifts are 2-4 hours long, starting either at 7:00 pm or 8:00 pm (some positions may have earlier start/end times, and Sundays may require additional hours). Part-time hours offering 10-15+ hours per week.

What you get:

Hourly pay – $19.00

Associates with a pickup truck or vehicle using a trailer will receive the higher end of our pay range to compensate for the use of their vehicle. Get paid as you earn using EarnIn.

Stay active and fit while enjoying the outdoors, this job doubles as a workout. Opportunities for career advancement: As an essential business experiencing continuous growth, you can expect reliable hours, consistent pay, and exciting prospects for career progression within our dynamic team. Employee referral bonus program. Earn rewards through our recognition program. Tuition reimbursement. Immediate start dates are available, allowing you to begin earning and making a difference right away.

What we require:

Minimum age requirement: 18 years old.

A reliable open-bed pickup truck or vehicle with a trailer.

Valid driver’s license and current auto insurance in your name (or listed as a driver on policy) for your vehicle. Capable of adapting to work both indoors and outdoors, regardless of changing weather conditions. Ability to lift and transport items weighing up to 50 lbs. Able to walk the distance of property, and be exposed to disagreeable odors. Capability to climb up and down staircases/steps multiple times throughout the evening. Ownership of a smartphone with a data plan to utilize our mobile app. No prior experience is necessary; we provide hands-on, paid training from day one.

APPLY HERE

