JOB ALERT: UT Health East Texas Clinics in Tyler needs a Certified Medical Assistant CMA

UT Health East Texas Clinics

Tyler, TX

Certified Medical Assistant CMA

Required Qualifications:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Current licensure as a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant

Preferred Qualifications:

6 months’ medical clinic experience

BLS certification within 30 days of hire

Job Duties: Clinical duties may include rooming patients, taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by physician.

Benefits: Medical, vision, dental health insurance, health savings account/flexible spending, competitive pay, paid time off, 401k retirement plan with company match, employee assistance program and more.

