JOB ALERT: Stone Bridge Personnel in Tyler needs a Medical Front Office Office Professional

Stone Bridge Personnel

Tyler, TX

Medical Front Office Office Professional

Responsibilities:

– Manage high volumes of incoming calls and inquiries with professionalism and efficiency.

– Schedule appointments and maintain accurate patient records using our electronic medical records system.

– Greet patients warmly and assist with check-in and check-out processes.

– Verify insurance coverage and collect co-pays or payments as needed.

– Coordinate referrals and communicate effectively with healthcare providers and staff.

– Ensure the reception area is organized, clean, and welcoming at all times.

– Provide exceptional customer service to patients, addressing their concerns and inquiries promptly and effectively.

Requirements:

– 1-2 YEARS OF RECENT experience in a medical front office REQUIRED!

– Proficiency in handling high call volumes and multitasking in a fast-paced environment.

– Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with a focus on professionalism and empathy.

– Familiarity with electronic medical records (EMR) systems is a plus.

– Ability to prioritize tasks and work effectively both independently and as part of a team.

– Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and patient needs.

– High school diploma or equivalent; additional education or certifications in healthcare administration is desirable.

If you thrive in a challenging and rewarding environment and possess the skills and experience we’re looking for, we encourage you to apply today!

Are you a skilled communicator with a passion for providing exceptional patient care? Our client is seeking a dynamic individual to join their team as a Medical Front Office GURU. This role requires proficiency in managing heavy call volumes while maintaining a welcoming and professional atmosphere for our patients.

